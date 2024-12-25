Mega millions

Mass. Mega Millions players looking for a Christmas miracle

The $1.15 billion jackpot would rank as the sixth-largest Mega Millions lottery prize ever.

By Jericho Tran

NBC Universal, Inc.

Customers filed in to purchase Mega Millions tickets after the Jackpot rose to $1.15 billion.

This after there were no winning tickets for the jackpot prize on the Christmas eve draw.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

That jackpot, which would rank as the sixth-largest Mega Millions lottery prize ever, has been growing for more than three months, reflecting the long odds of 1 in 303 million of winning the top prize. The last time someone hit the jackpot was on Sept. 10 when a player in Texas won $800 million.

The $1.15 billion prize is for a sole winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity with 30 annual payments. Winners almost always prefer the cash option, which for the next drawing Friday night would be an estimated $448.8 million-plus.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

“What are we buying with that 1.15 Billion? Uhh a plane ticket home to see my mom and something for my girlfriend. What are we buying for the girlfriend a ring? If she’ll accept it.” said Charles Kearney.

Customers feel like they have some extra Christmas luck.

“Maybe a couple houses, what about an island? It’s 1.15 billion you’ve gotta think bigger. Well that would be nice.” added Derek Clark.

The next draw will now be held on Friday, Dec. 27 at 11 p.m. ET.

Lottery 17 hours ago

Mega Millions jackpot rises to $1.15B after drawing fails to yield a big winner

Lottery Dec 24

Winning numbers for Christmas Eve's $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing revealed

This article tagged under:

Mega millionsLottery
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us