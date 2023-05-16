Mass. Mom, Stepfather Due in Court to Face Child Abuse Charges

The mother and stepfather of six Massachusetts children who were the subject of a missing person search for hours this weekend after a sibling reported child abuse are due in court Tuesday.

Jameaka Conway and Cypher Great, both 37, were due in Haverhill District Court for a dangerousness hearing after facing charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a child under 14, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office.

Officials announced on Monday that Conway and Great were arrested. On Saturday, Haverhill police had asked for help finding six children of theirs aged 7 months to 9 years, noting that their parents weren't cooperating in the search.

The search was prompted by an older sister, who wasn't one of the missing kids, telling investigators last week that her mother and father had abused her and her seven siblings.

The children were later found after a search involving state police.

Conway was charged with five counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a child under 14, assault and battery, intimidation of a witness and threatening to commit a crime. Great was charged with four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a child under 14 and a charge of threatening to commit a crime.

Police also arrested Conway's 58-year-old mother, Deborah Conway, who lives in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. She is charged with two counts of kidnapping and endangering a minor by a relative and one count of intimidation of a police officer, and is due in court Monday for a dangerousness hearing.

It was not immediately clear if the Conways or Great had attorneys who could speak to the charges.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.