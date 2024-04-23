Mass. murder suspect arrested at NY airport

A man from western Massachusetts was arrested in New York state Tuesday on a murder charge after police responding to a call for a bad odor found a body inside the man's apartment, authorities said.

The investigation began when someone reported a foul odor coming from an apartment on Chapman Street in Greenfield, Massachusetts. Inside, police found a dead man.

Investigators believe the death is a homicide, though the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine official cause and manner of death. The man was not publicly identified.

The former tenant, Taaniel Herberger-Brown, 42, was arrested at Albany International Airport, according to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office. He has been charged with murder. It was not immediately clear if he has an attorney.

No other details were immediately available.