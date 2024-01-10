Mass. nursing facilities accused of withholding wages from hundreds of employees

More than two dozen nursing facilities in Massachusetts are accused of withholding wages from 624 employees and mishandling employee records, according to a United States Department of Labor filed a complaint in a Boston federal court Tuesday.

Based on the findings of an investigation conducted by the department’s Wage and Hour Division, the complaint alleges that 25 skilled nursing facilities violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by automatically deducting time for meal breaks despite allowing the employees to work through those breaks.

The report also found that the employees were denied appropriate overtime compensation as defined by the FLSA.

The facilities are owned by Next Step Healthcare LLC, a Woburn-based organization that offers short- and long-term health care in the form of nursing and rehabilitation centers throughout Massachusetts.

In filing its complaint, the department hopes to recover any unpaid wages between Sept. 27, 2018, and Sept. 14, 2021, and prevent Next Step Healthcare from providing inaccurate wages and records in the future.

In the 2023 fiscal year, the department filed nearly 2,500 compliance actions, reclaiming $32 million in wages for over 24,000 healthcare employees.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Next Step Healthcare, LLC, for comment on the complaint.