Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Somerville

Mass. Officer Charged With Pepper-Spraying Person in Custody

Somerville Police Officer Michael McGrath is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after using pepper spray on someone in custody who allegedly did not pose a threat

A criminal complaint has been filed against a Massachusetts police office after he deployed pepper spray on someone in custody who allegedly did not pose a threat to him last year, according to an investigation by the Middlesex District Attorney's Office and Somerville Police.

Somerville Police Officer Michael McGrath is facing a charge of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon for the incident on Oct. 1, 2019, the district attorney's office said.

A spokesperson for the city said hours after the incident, McGrath was put on paid administrative leave.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts 1 hour ago

Mother ‘So Thankful' Brockton Police Chief Saved Her 3-Month-Old Daughter

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Brigham and Women's Researchers Testing Moderna's Vaccine Candidate

"In light of the felony charge, the City converted his status to an unpaid administrative leave," Denise Taylor, director of communications and community engagement for Somerville, said in a statement.

Mayor Joseph Curtatone issued a statement saying neither the city nor the police department "do not and will not tolerate any unnecessary use of force."

McGrath is scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 13.

This article tagged under:

SomervilleOfficer Michael McGrathpepper spray
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us