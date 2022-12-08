Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
School sports

Mass. Officials, Sports Teams to Address Hate in School Sports

Gov.-elect Maura Healey is anticipated to deliver opening remarks at the conference

By Matt Fortin

A conference will be held on Thursday addressing ways to prevent incidents of hate and bias in school sports in Massachusetts.

The conference is being hosted by the Massachusetts Attorney General's Office in partnership with several other state agencies and other community organizations, including the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and Northeastern University's Center for the Study of Sport in Society.

Gov.-elect Maura Healey is anticipated to deliver opening remarks at the conference.

The event will feature speeches from other public officials, as well as representatives from Boston sports teams. The keynote speech will be given by Celtics legend Dana Barros.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The conference is aimed at providing school administrators, athletic directors, coaches and referees with ways to stop hate in sports, and build positive and inclusive sports environments.

More Sports News

Title IX Nov 22

On Her Mark: Title IX

World Cup 2022 Nov 21

Pundit Alex Scott Sports ‘OneLove' Armband Amid Qatar Opposition

This article tagged under:

School sports
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us