Is federal funding for the Mass. Pike redesign in Allston still coming?

The area surrounding Allston is always on the go. Cars and trains flying by, with the Mass. Pike, Soldiers Field Road and MBTA Commuter Rail all playing a part.

For more than a decade, city and state leaders have been trying to change that.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"If we do it right, it will be transformative, and should lead to less reliance on the highway for traffic," District 9 Boston City Councilor Liz Breadon said.

The Allston Multimodal Project would remove the previous toll plaza curve, straightening out the freeway and replacing the aging viaduct. A new MBTA stop would also be included, along with more open space and pedestrian access.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

But a few different factors are standing in the way, including the status of previously secured federal funds.

"I wouldn't say all bets are off, but I think we're watching it carefully to see what the federal government will fund or not fund going forward," said Breadon. "We had $350 million in investment."

Allston will have much more access to the Charles River when the Massachusetts Turnpike is lowered there, thanks in part to a new, $335 million grant from the federal government. Locals Follow NBC10 Boston on... Instagram: instagram.com/nbc10boston TikTok: tiktok.com/@nbc10boston Facebook: facebook.com/NBC10Boston X: twitter.com/NBC10Boston

Stakeholders have also raised red flags over a Commuter Rail layover facility and any impacts on the Charles River.

"We don't think you need this layover space. It's impacting the community, think differently about it," said Stacy Thompson with the Allston Multimodal Project Task Force.

"This is our one shot to undo this thing we did in the 1950s without thinking as hard about it as we should have," said Max Rome with the Charles River Watershed Association.

A Massachusetts Department of Transportation representative wrote in a statement that members of the agency "welcome feedback and community input," and are "committed to working with all project partners."

People living in Allston are just waiting for this project to finally get underway.

"We're sick and tired of all the noise," one resident said.

"We've been waiting on this for a while. If you're going to do it, do it," said another.

The next meeting of the Allston Multimodal Project Task Force is scheduled for June 17.