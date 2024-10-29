Boston

Flames erupt from burning van on Mass. Pike in Boston

One lane of traffic was getting by, causing a major backup in the Fenway/Back Bay/Allston area

By Asher Klein

A van on fire on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Boston on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

A van was fully engulfed in flames on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Boston Tuesday evening.

Firefighters quickly doused the flames pouring from the white vehicle, which was in the right lane by MBTA train tracks.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

One lane of traffic was getting by, causing a major backup in the Fenway/Back Bay/Allston area.

A burning van on I-90 in Boston on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024.
NBC10 Boston
A burning van on I-90 in Boston on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024.
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Authorities haven't shared information about the incident.

More Boston news

MBTA 38 mins ago

MBTA displays mockup of new Green Line train in Boston

Boston 5 hours ago

Boston's biggest office towers to lose a total of $450M in value

Air travel 8 hours ago

Indian man pleads guilty to exposing himself on flight from Abu Dhabi to Boston

This article tagged under:

BostonMassachusetts Turnpike
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us