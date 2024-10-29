Flames erupt from burning van on Mass. Pike in Boston

A van was fully engulfed in flames on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Boston Tuesday evening.

Firefighters quickly doused the flames pouring from the white vehicle, which was in the right lane by MBTA train tracks.

One lane of traffic was getting by, causing a major backup in the Fenway/Back Bay/Allston area.

NBC10 Boston A burning van on I-90 in Boston on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024.

Authorities haven't shared information about the incident.