Boston

Serious crash on Mass. Pike in Brighton backs up highway

An SUV was seen propped up on the bed of a pickup truck at the scene

By Asher Klein

A car crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Boston on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

A serious crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Boston Tuesday afternoon was causing heavy traffic toward the city.

Massachusetts State Police urged drivers to seek alternate routes around the crash on the highway in Brighton.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation characterized the crash as a rollover. An SUV was seen propped up on the bed of a pickup truck at the scene.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt.

