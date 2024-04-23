Serious crash on Mass. Pike in Brighton backs up highway

A serious crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Boston Tuesday afternoon was causing heavy traffic toward the city.

Massachusetts State Police urged drivers to seek alternate routes around the crash on the highway in Brighton.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation characterized the crash as a rollover. An SUV was seen propped up on the bed of a pickup truck at the scene.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt.

Troopers and @BostonFire @BOSTON_EMS on scene of serious crash, #MassPike eastbound in Brighton. Extensive traffic backup. Seek alternate routes if possible. #MATraffic — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 23, 2024