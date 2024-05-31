Mass. Pike crash leaves truck beside MBTA commuter train tracks in Allston

A car crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike sent a truck partially onto the adjacent MBTA Commuter Rail tracks in Boston Friday afternoon, during the afternoon rush.

Video from the scene showed the box truck striding a fence separating the highway, Interstate 90, and the train tracks in the Allston neighborhood. Several other vehicles were stopped near the truck.

Traffic was backed up heading into Boston.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the crash or if anyone was hurt. The MBTA didn't immediately say if train service had been impacted.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.