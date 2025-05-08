I-90

Expect hourslong Mass. Pike delays on 2 upcoming weekends as bridge is replaced

Commuter trains that use the affected line will also be shut down during the work, according to the announcement from MassDOT, the MBTA and Massport

By Asher Klein

NBC10 Boston

There will be "intense congestion" on the Massachusetts Turnpike near Interstate 95 in the Newton/Weston area for two upcoming weekends, transportation officials announced Thursday, urging the public to plan other ways to get around.

The work, to accommodate replacing a bridge carrying the highway over the MBTA Commuter Rail tracks, is expected to cause major delays for both weekends.

All but one lane will be closed in both directions between exits 123 and 125 from starting at 9 p.m. Friday, May 30, through 5 p.m. the following Monday, June 2, and again from June 20-23, for the same time frame, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

"We know that the major delays that could be experienced through this area are inconvenient," said Jonathan Gulliver, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation's top highway official, at a news conference Thursday.

He added that drivers should expect "intense congestion on this area of the Turnpike for both of these weekends," with backups of up to two or three hours.

Commuter trains on the Worcester line will also be shut down during the work, according to the announcement, also from the MBTA and Massport. Amtrak service to Albany will also be affected — free shuttle buses will replace trains.

The bridge replacement is part of the larger, $230 million I-90/I-95 Interchange project, which involves rehabilitating eight bridges and replacing five of them.

Overnight closures are impacting drivers on Interstate 95 and the Massachusetts Turnpike.

Gulliver estimated that about 80,000 drivers typically use the affected stretch of highway over weekends, and that it's easy for traffic to back up on normal days.

The work involves demolishing the existing bridge, then bringing in pre-fabricated bridge units and installing them, all before the morning rush on Monday, he said. A dry run at the site went well last weekend.

"We've done a lot of work to make sure this goes right and we expect it to," Gulliver said.

This article tagged under:

I-90MassachusettsMassachusetts TurnpikeI-95
