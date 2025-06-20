Get ready for another round of lane closures on Mass. Pike this weekend

It's time for the second of two scheduled weekend lane closures for bridge replacement work on the Massachusetts Turnpike at the Interstate 95 interchange near the Newton-Weston border.

Interstate 90 eastbound and westbound will be reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction between exits 123 and 125 over the weekend for demolition work. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is reminding the public that these lane closures will be in place from 9 p.m. Friday, June 20, through 5 a.m. Monday, June 23. They are necessary for crews to complete demolition of the existing I-90 bridge over the MBTA railroad.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Major traffic delays are anticipated. Drivers traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution.

There will be signage and messaging in place to guide drivers through the work area.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

One lane of travel in each direction will be maintained at all times, according to MassDOT, which is encouraging drivers to plan ahead and to avoid the impacted areas by seeking alternate routes.

MassDOT MassDOT

This stretch of I-90 typically sees about 100,000 cars a day — even on the weekends. It was last closed from May 30 to June 2.

MassDOT highway administrator Jonathan Gulliver joined NBC10 Boston on Friday morning and said his best advice again is for people to avoid the area. Otherwise, plan to leave well in advance if you need to be somewhere this weekend.

"This is the second phase of the most impactful construction that we're doing this summer," he said. "It went very well a couple of weeks ago, but the reason it went so well is because so many people avoided the area. If you can avoid the area, please do so. If you can't, leave yourself a lot of extra time."

According to MassDOT, this work will also require a shutdown of MBTA Commuter Rail service on the Framingham/Worcester line between South Station and Framingham, and Amtrak service between Boston and Albany over the weekend. Alternate busing will be provided during the shutdown periods

Crews are set to begin demolishing a train tunnel near the interchange between Route 128 and Interstate 90 near the Newton-Weston line.

When asked about any residual delays during the Monday morning commute even after other lanes have reopened, Gulliver said they were in really great shape last time and he thinks they'll be in pretty good shape this time, as well, noting there could be some traffic impacts if they go all the way up to the 5 a.m. mark.

"We're hoping we're going to get out of there in plenty of time without any impacts whatsoever like we did a few weeks ago but plan on it just in case," he said.

Gulliver said most of the work associated with this interchange project is being done offline and is not impacting traffic on a regular, everyday basis, but this particular phase is a train tunnel on the eastern edge of the project that needs to be replaced.

The first half was completed a couple of weeks ago, and now the second half will be replaced this weekend.

"This is using rapid construction techniques," Gulliver noted. "If we were doing this in a normal way, this would take a couple years worth of construction and lane reductions. this gets it done in two quick weekends. We know its a lot of impacts but it really is the better way of doing it when you have this much traffic on a roadway like this."

MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver spoke with NBC10 Boston Friday morning about this weekend's bridge work that will cause major traffic on the Mass. Pike, as well as residual traffic other places like Route 128 and local roadways. Follow NBC10 Boston:https://instagram.com/nbc10bostonhttps://tiktok.com/@nbc10bostonhttps://facebook.com/NBC10Bostonhttps://twitter.com/NBC10Bostonhttps://bsky.app/profile/nbcboston.com

The bridge replacement is part of the larger, $400 million I-90/I-95 Interchange project, which involves rehabilitating eight bridges and replacing five of them. The work involves demolishing the existing bridge, then bringing in pre-fabricated bridge units and installing them, all before the morning rush on Monday.

Overall, this work will make this interchange more modernized, MassDOT said last month. While it may cause short-term pain, Gulliver said at the time that it's a necessary upgrade that will make for a smoother ride in the future.