There will be major traffic on the Massachusetts Turnpike this weekend as crews begin demolishing a train tunnel near the interchange between Route 128 and Interstate 90 near the Newton-Weston line.

If you drive along the Pike, you've probably seen the signs warning you to expect long delays this weekend and to avoid driving on I-90 if you can.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation says they are not overselling this -- there will be significant, potentially hours-long delays due to work that's part of the $400 million bridge replacement project.

"This is going to be one of the most impactful projects of the year," MassDOT highway administrator Jonathan Gulliver said in an interview with NBC10 Boston Friday morning. "It's a really intense period of construction but it's short pain and then we're done for the year."

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver spoke with NBC10 Boston Friday morning about this weekend's bridge work that will cause major traffic on the Mass. Pike, as well as residual traffic other places like Route 128 and local roadways. Follow NBC10 Boston:https://instagram.com/nbc10bostonhttps://tiktok.com/@nbc10bostonhttps://facebook.com/NBC10Bostonhttps://twitter.com/NBC10Bostonhttps://bsky.app/profile/nbcboston.com

Starting tonight at 9 p.m. through 5 a.m. Monday, westbound lanes of the Pike from Newton to Weston will be shut down, with all westbound traffic diverted to the eastbound side. That means traffic on the eastbound side will be divided, with each direction down to just one lane.

This stretch of I-90 typically sees about 100,000 cars a day -- even on the weekends.

MassDOT says they really need to cut that traffic in half to avoid significant backups.

“If we don't get that 50 percent, you could see those delays expand quite a bit, our modeling has indicted with 100% of normal traffic, you could see delays as much as 2-3 hours coming through this area,” Gulliver said.

Commuters are being warned to prepare for traffic impacts during a construction project on the Massachusetts Turnpike.

The commuter rail will have delays and detours, too.

“Please be aware that even with our best efforts, including bus shuttles and detours, commute times in the affected areas will likely be longer, so we ask for your patience and that you plan ahead for slower commute times,” said Michael Muller, the MBTA Commuter Rail Executive Director.

The bridge replacement is part of the larger, $230 million I-90/I-95 Interchange project, which involves rehabilitating eight bridges and replacing five of them. The work involves demolishing the existing bridge, then bringing in pre-fabricated bridge units and installing them, all before the morning rush on Monday.

This is just the first of two weekends over the next month where we’ll have these closures. All but one lane will be closed in both directions between exits 123 and 125 starting at 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. on Monday from June 20-23.

Overnight closures are impacting drivers on Interstate 95 and the Massachusetts Turnpike.