Serious injuries when truck rear-ended on Mass. Pike, closing it in Palmer

A vehicle slammed into the back of a truck as they headed west on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Palmer Thursday, causing serious injuries and temporarily closing the highway, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear how many people were hurt in the crash with the tractor-trailer, which took place before 3 p.m. at mile marker 64.5, but Massachusetts State Police said that at least one person was trapped inside a vehicle.

Traffic was stopped on both sides of the highway so two medical helicopters could land on the road. The eastbound side has since reopened.

Police didn't immediately have more information to share.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said highway traffic was being detoured around the crash.