Large Police Presence, Mass. Pike Shut Down in Stockbridge Following Pursuit

State police say the Massachusetts Turnpike has been shut down in both directions after a police pursuit that ended in the western part of the state.

The pursuit stopped on Interstate 90 westbound just prior to Exit 3 in Stockbridge around 8:30 a.m., state police said.

Both lanes are now shut down as troopers work to remove the suspect from the vehicle. State police said negotiators are on their way to the scene to attempt to persuade the suspect to surrender peacefully.

An aerial photo from the scene shows a large police presence with at least a dozen emergency vehicles at the scene.

UPDATE - MSP negotiators en route to attempt to persuade suspect to surrender peacefully. Image downlinked to our Watch Center by our Air Wing shows scene on Turnpike. https://t.co/z51fbWfcV1 pic.twitter.com/JVNA7GtOm6 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 20, 2022

No further details were immediately released.