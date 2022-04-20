Local

Stockbridge

Large Police Presence, Mass. Pike Shut Down in Stockbridge Following Pursuit

State troopers say they are working to remove the suspect from a vehicle

By Marc Fortier

Massachusetts State Police

State police say the Massachusetts Turnpike has been shut down in both directions after a police pursuit that ended in the western part of the state.

The pursuit stopped on Interstate 90 westbound just prior to Exit 3 in Stockbridge around 8:30 a.m., state police said.

Both lanes are now shut down as troopers work to remove the suspect from the vehicle. State police said negotiators are on their way to the scene to attempt to persuade the suspect to surrender peacefully.

An aerial photo from the scene shows a large police presence with at least a dozen emergency vehicles at the scene.

No further details were immediately released.

