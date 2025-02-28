Part of Mass Pike closed in Framingham for emergency repairs

A section of the Mass. Pike is shut down in Framingham Friday morning as the Massachusetts Department of Transportation makes emergency repairs to the roadway

The westbound side of the highway is closed at the I-495 interchange after a trench developed in the right lane near a construction area, according to MassDOT. Traffic is being detoured off the Pike onto Route 9 at exit 111.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Drivers should expect delays in the area. MassDOT did not give a timeline for how long the work may take.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.