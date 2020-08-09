Massachusetts State Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that took place Saturday in a Gardner, Massachusetts, apartment building, according to District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.

Police responded to a 911 call from 206 Central Street around 4:30 p.m. A man and a woman were discovered in the hallway outside of an apartment on the third floor, where the woman lived, DA Early said.

Both individuals were pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses said they heard the man and woman arguing prior to the shooting, according to officials.

The names of the witnesses are being withheld until all family members of the deceased are notified. The incident remains under investigation.