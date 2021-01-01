Mass. Police Looking for Missing Quincy Man

Massachusetts State Police are involved in a search for a missing Quincy man.
Authorities say Marshall Jensen, 73, was last seen Thursday in the area of #4 Seaport Drive in Marina Bay.
Police say Jensen walked off or was picked up around 3 p.m. on New Year's Eve.
Jensen is described as 5'7", weighing about 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Quincy police detective Kristen Bowes at 617-745-5747.