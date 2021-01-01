Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
quincy

Mass. Police Looking for Missing Quincy Man

Marshall Jensen, 73, of Quincy, was last seen Thursday around 3 p.m. in the area of Seaport Drive in Marina Bay, police say.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Massachusetts State Police

Massachusetts State Police are involved in a search for a missing Quincy man.

Authorities say Marshall Jensen, 73, was last seen Thursday in the area of #4 Seaport Drive in Marina Bay.

Police say Jensen walked off or was picked up around 3 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

Jensen is described as 5'7", weighing about 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Weather 13 mins ago

Quick-Hitting Storm System Moves Through New England Tonight

Norwood 26 mins ago

Man Shot Multiple Times at Norwood Apartment Complex

Anyone with information is asked to contact Quincy police detective Kristen Bowes at 617-745-5747.

This article tagged under:

quincyMassachusettsmissing manmarshall jensen
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us