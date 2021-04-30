Mass. Police Praised for Stopping Grandmother From Getting Scammed

Three Massachusetts police officers and a dispatcher are earning praise for preventing a Florida grandmother from losing $25,000 to a scammer.

Dracut Sgt. Lawrence Flynn, Lt. Wilmer Buote, Detective Megan Farley and dispatcher Andrew Talmacci went into action on April 3 when a woman called Dracut and Miami police to say her mother had sent the money to an address in Dracut, Chief Peter Bartlett told The Sun of Lowell for a story Friday.

The woman told police her mother had received a call from someone claiming that her grandson had been arrested and needed $25,000 for a lawyer so he could be released.

The package had not yet been delivered, so the officers intercepted it.

"The ability to recover funds for the victim of a scam is an incredibly rare occurrence," Bartlett said in a statement.

"I am very proud of these officers and dispatcher Talmacci for their dedication and thorough work, which resulted in the recovery of a large sum of funds for a well-meaning person who had unfortunately been targeted by someone with ill intentions," he said.

The incident remains under investigation.