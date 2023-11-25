Avon

Mass. police recover body suspected to be man missing since September

A man's body was found inside a well on the property of a home in Avon, Massachusetts, on Saturday.

Search teams had been canvassing a wooded area near the home on East High Street earlier in the day for a man who had been reported missing since September.

Massachusetts State Police as well as Avon Police and Fire were seen searching outside the home for the man who was known to walk the neighborhood.

Authorities would not confirm that the body found was that of the person they were searching for.

Avon fire officials say the search efforts had focused on an old well on the property that had been searched before.

Authorities have not released the man's identity, but said there were no obvious signs of trauma.

Despite increased police activity in the area, authorities say there is no threat to the public.

