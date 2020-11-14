Mass. Prisons Restrict Visitors for 2 Weeks to Allow for Testing

The Massachusetts Department of Corrections is limiting visitors for the next two weeks to conduct another round of coronavirus testing for all inmates and staff.

Starting Saturday, the department's 16 facilities went into modified operations for 14 days. General visitation will be suspended during that time, but attorney visits and releases from custody will continue as scheduled.

Inmates will have increased access to phone and email, and officials are working to expand access to virtual visitation sessions via video.

Mobile testing teams had provided testing at all facilities during the summer, and day-to-day testing for symptomatic inmates has been conducted throughout the pandemic.