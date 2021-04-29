Mass. Receives More Than 500,000 More COVID Vaccine Doses as Demand Slows

Massachusetts has received more than a half-million doses of the coronavirus vaccine this week, a majority of which are headed to health systems and health care providers, the Baker Administration confirmed on Thursday.

According to data from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, 85% of the state's current first and second doses have been administered, as some sites report supply slowly outpacing demand.

The data also shows that Massachusetts residents have not been skipping out on their second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine, bucking national trends.

The state received 351,920 first and second doses as part of the state allocation, according to the Baker Administration. The state has also received more than 200,000 additional doses through federally qualified community health centers as well as pharmacies that are part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership.

Health systems and health care providers received nearly 140,000 doses this week. Mass vaccination sites received nearly 120,000 doses. The federally run mass vaccination site at Hynes Convention Center received over 40,000 doses.

Nearly 120,000 first and second doses were allocated to the retail pharmacy program. The state additionally allocated retail pharmacies, excluding CVS, 4,500 doses.

Community health centers in the state were allocated 18,340 doses. Mobile Clinics supporting long-term care facilities, congregate care, affordable senior housing and homebound individuals received 2,000 doses.