Mass. Reports 100 COVID Deaths Sunday, Most in 1 Day Since May

Health officials reported 100 new deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday, the highest reported daily death count since the spring.

The last time Massachusetts exceeded that mark was May 20, when 128 new deaths were reported from COVID-19.

The grim news this post-holiday weekend comes as officials also confirm 2,973 new coronavirus cases of the coronavirus in the state.

In total, Massachusetts has seen 11,852 confirmed deaths and 338,704 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health's daily report. Another 258 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

The seven-day average positivity rate in the state, meanwhile, dipped slightly to 6.28%, down from Saturday's 6.32%.

There are currently 2,156 people hospitalized from COVID-19 in Massachusetts, of which 416 patients are in intensive care units. There are 230 patients currently intubated.

Hospitals in the state have reached 78% of capacity, with ICUs at about 73% full statewide. That figure reaches as high as 83% in the northeast region of the state, health officials report.

On Saturday, a set of new restrictions took effect in the state, which aim to reduce a post-holiday surge in cases and hospitalizations from COVID-19. The new limitations will continue until at least Jan. 10., Gov. Charlie Baker said this week.

New COVID-19 restrictions take effect Saturday as cases surge across Massachusetts.

The temporary rules will require businesses such as restaurants, movie theaters, performance venues, casinos, offices, places of worship, retail businesses, fitness centers, health clubs, libraries, golf facilities, driving and flight schools, arcades, museums, and "sectors not otherwise addressed" to limit their capacity to a maximum of 25%. This is down from the previously permitted 40%.

Social events and gatherings will be limited to 10 people inside and 25 people outside, according to Baker.