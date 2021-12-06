Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
wind

Mass. Residents Lose Power as Winds Whip

Wellesley Police

Thousands of people in Massachusetts were without power Monday night as strong winds and heavy rain slammed the region.

As of around 10:30 p.m., more than 6,300 customers had no electricity, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. By around 10:45 p.m., that number was down below 4,500.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

There were reports of downed trees and power lines across the state.

The wind was expected to gust at times from 40 to 50 mph, with isolated gusts to 60 mph expected on Cape Cod. Gusts up to 40 mph were anticipated overnight, with wind as heavy as 35 mph still forecast Tuesday morning.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

New England Patriots 3 mins ago

Patriots Outlast Bills in Wind Storm in Buffalo

University of New Hampshire 2 hours ago

Death of UNH Student Shocks Classmates

This article tagged under:

windMassachusettspower outageMEMA
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us