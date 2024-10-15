Mass. restaurant apologizes after serving reenactors dressed as Nazi soldiers

A restaurant in Hudson, Massachusetts, is apologizing after a group of World War II reenactors, some dressed as Nazi soldiers, dined there this weekend.

The group ate at Kith and Kin Saturday night, the restaurant said on Facebook. The American Heritage Museum in Hudson put on the reenactment Saturday and Sunday.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Kith and Kin said the eight people at the table were in costumes, with two wearing SS uniforms.

"In hindsight, they should have been asked to change before being seated," the restaurant said. "Even though we knew they were living historians, at a time when acts of anti-Semitic violence continue to rise, we should have realized other diners might not be aware of the local WWII re-enactment."

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

"We would never intentionally do anything to offend or hurt anyone in the community," the restaurant's statement continued.