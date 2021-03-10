Mass. Unveils COVID Vaccine Pre-registration, Dedicates Days for Educators

Massachusetts residents will be able to pre-register for appointments at mass vaccination sites using a new online tool later this week, officials said Wednesday, as the state revamps its website.

According to officials, the system will go live Friday and allow eligible residents to pre-register for appointments at the state's seven mass vaccination sites. Starting that day, all appointments at those sites will be booked through the new tool.

Gov. Charlie Baker announced the new system for vaccination appointments at a Wednesday press conference in an attempt to rectify what has been a rocky vaccine rollout.

"We're grateful for the patience and cooperation -- and frankly, enthusiasm -- to get vaccinated that we've seen from our residents so far," Baker said.

New appointments will be posted Thursday, March 11 on the state's Vaxfinder website for the last time. Over 40,000 new first dose appointments for mass vaccination sites will go live along with over 47,000 second dose appointments at mass vaccination sites.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

By filling out a preregistration form online, residents will be entered into a queue to be notified via text, e-mail or phone when an appointment becomes available at a nearby vaccination site. The appointment must be accepted within 24 hours, otherwise they return to the queue to wait for another.

Anyone who is unsuccessful Thursday but eligible to get a vaccine will be able to go online Friday and book through the preregistration site. The state's 211 call center also has access to make appointments for anyone who cannot use a computer.

In a second major announcement, officials announced the mass vaccination sites will be reserved exclusively for educators during four dedicated days: Saturday, March 27, Saturday, April 3, Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11.

Educators looking to sign up must use the new preregistration system to request an appointment and attest that they are K through 12 educators, school staff members or childcare workers.

The state is working with Google to deploy the new system, according to Chief Information Officer Curtis Wood. The intention is to eliminate the need for people to compete for appointments and allow the state to build out a waiting list. People will be notified when an appointment becomes available through text, email or phone.

Meanwhile, state officials were informed that Massachusetts will not receive an increase in first-dose vaccine allotment until the end of March. The state currently receives a constrained supply of about 150,000 first doses weekly.

A record number of people were given the coronavirus vaccine in Massachusetts on Monday, which comes about one year since Gov. Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency due to the pandemic.

"We would just caution everyone that, given the limited supply of vaccine from the federal government, these individuals may not receive vaccine until mid April," Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said, referring to the approximate 400,000 people who makeup this workforce in the state.