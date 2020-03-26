Local
coronavirus in new england

Mass. Rolls Out Measures to Protect Low-Income Renters, Homeowners Amid Pandemic

The Baker administration hopes to prevent homelessness due to reduced or lost income amid the coronavirus pandemic

By John Moroney and Shauna Golden

NBC Universal, Inc.

Massachusetts is moving to protect low-income renters and homeowners facing financial hardships amid the coronavirus crisis.

Under a plan announced by Gov. Charlie Baker Wednesday, the state will transfer $5 million to the Department of Housing and Community Development for fund that will help families facing rent insecurity.

Landlords operating low-income housing, as well as municipal housing authorities, have been told to suspend all non-emergency evictions and develop reasonable payment plans for their tenants. 

The DHCD has also moved to temporarily suspend terminations of federal and state rental vouchers under their purview, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Division of Banks has asked Massachusetts financial institutions and lenders to provide relief for borrowers.

The DOB is also pushing for a 60-day stay on behalf of all homeowners facing imminent foreclosure on their homes, according to the Baker administration.

The steps are part of a plan to preserve the health and safety of low-income renters and homeowners, according to the administration.

Massachusetts reported four new coronavirus deaths Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 15.

The state Department of Public Health reported total 1,838 coronavirus cases, an increase of 679 since Tuesday. Officials have been warning that the number of cases statewide was likely to rise dramatically due to recent increases in testing for the virus. Nearly 20,000 people have now been tested in Massachusetts.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in new englandcoronavirusCharlie Bakercoronavirus outbreakMassachusetts coronavirus
