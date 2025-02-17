Massachusetts

Several crashes close Route 2 west in Littleton by I-495, police say

Police said drivers would be routed off Route 2 at Exit 115, where they can take Newton Road

By Asher Klein

A Massachusetts State Police cruiser with damage in Boston on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

Route 2 west is closed at the interchange with Interstate 495 in Littleton because of several crashes, Massachusetts State Police say Sunday night.

It wasn't immediately clear how many crashes took place or if anyone was hurt.

Police said drivers would be routed off Route 2 at Exit 115, where they can take Newton Road. They didn't say how long the closure is expected to last.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation had also noted a crash causing lane closures in the area.

Earlier in the day Sunday, with snow and icy conditions across Massachusetts, state police had said more than 400 crashes were reported statewide.

Earlier in the day Sunday, with snow and icy conditions across Massachusetts, state police had said more than 400 crashes were reported statewide.

MassachusettsMassachusetts State PoliceTrafficI-495Littleton
