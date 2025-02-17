Several crashes close Route 2 west in Littleton by I-495, police say

Route 2 west is closed at the interchange with Interstate 495 in Littleton because of several crashes, Massachusetts State Police say Sunday night.

It wasn't immediately clear how many crashes took place or if anyone was hurt.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Police said drivers would be routed off Route 2 at Exit 115, where they can take Newton Road. They didn't say how long the closure is expected to last.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation had also noted a crash causing lane closures in the area.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

State Police are aware of several crashes on Route 2 west at the interchange to Interstate 495 in Littleton.



For the safety of motorists, all westbound traffic on Route 2 will be diverted off at Exit 115 for Newton Road.



Further updates will follow.@MassDOT — Massachusetts State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 17, 2025

In #Littleton, two lanes closed on Route 2 WB at I-495 due to crash. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) February 17, 2025

Massachusetts State Police said they responded to over 400 weather related crashes this weekend. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston https://bsky.app/profile/nbcboston.com

Earlier in the day Sunday, with snow and icy conditions across Massachusetts, state police had said more than 400 crashes were reported statewide.