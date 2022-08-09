Mass. Said to Be Best State to Have a Baby in New Study

There's no denying that having a baby can come with a lot of questions for parents. One of those questions may be, "Is my community a good place for my child to grow up?"

For Massachusetts residents, it turns out the answer is "yes."

In a new study by Wallethub, the Bay State was ranked as the overall best state in the country to have a baby in. The study followed key factors like cost of healthcare, accessibility, hospital delivery charges, the average cost of pediatricians and family-friendliness.

Based on all of that, Massachusetts took the overall top spot.

The rest of New England also had an impressive showing. Vermont came in at number two overall, followed by Rhode Island, Minnesota and New Hampshire at number five.