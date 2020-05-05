Mass. Salon Owners Anxious to Learn If They’ll Be Reopening Soon

As businesses around Massachusetts prepare to reopen, hair salons and barbershops are trying to anticipate whether they will make the cut.

Gov. Charlie Baker's deadline for the Massachusetts Reopening Advisory Board to put forward a plan for how Bay State businesses will resume operations is May 18.

The reopening of the economy will be gradual, guided by health data and safety measures, both Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said Monday.

"It doesn't mean the economy across the Commonwealth will just reopen, it’s just not possible, as everybody knows. Safety is first," Polito said.

In a COVID-19 Update, Gov. Charlie Baker provides new numbers and plans for reopening in the upcoming weeks.

Loft Salon owner Michael Albor said many in his industry are watching how other states are moving forward to see what supplies they might need to stock up on "like gloves, temperature gauges, smocks and disposable towels," Albor said.

"Of course we'd really like more information," he added.

Just because there will be a plan in place in two weeks, the governor said, that doesn't mean the economy will be “off to the races.” Plans for reopening businesses will include social distancing and cleaning protocols.

Albor understands the need for safety but wants a clear-cut plan now.

"What that looks like, and doing all the sanitation and disinfection and having clients sit in their cars and come in," Albor said.

Albor is focused on things he can do right now, like putting the salon's furniture away to eliminate reception areas: "Moving stations around and moving chairs around so we have the ability to have social distancing."

He is also looking ahead at schedules in both his Boston and Norwell locations to make sure his stylists will be working in shifts and to make sure they can get all their clients in who want appointments.