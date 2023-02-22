Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
energy

Mass. School Begins to Turn Off Lights Stuck on for Over a Year

The issue has cost Minnechaug Regional High School in Wilbraham thousands of dollars a month, an administrator said

By Asher Klein

Matt Nighswander / NBC News

The lights can finally be turned off at a Massachusetts school where they'd been on for more than a year.

Starting Aug. 24, 2021, a software system failure prevented the roughly 7,000 lights at Minnechaug Regional High School in Wilbraham from being turned off, NBC News reported. The issue cost the public school thousands of dollars a month, with the necessary fix delayed because of the pandemic and issues with the supply chain.

But this week, contractors are at the school to reprogram lighting zones and have been turning off many of the lights, an administrator told NBC News Wednesday.

The incandescent situation was unfortunate enough to wind up as a joke on "Saturday Night Live." During "Weekend Update," co-host Colin Jost cracked, "the students are doing fine but the classroom hamster has gone insane."

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More on Minnechaug Regional High School's lights

energy Jan 19

The Lights Have Been On At a Massachusetts School For Over a Year Because No One Can Turn Them Off

energy Jan 23

WATCH: ‘SNL' Takes Crack at Mass. School With Lights Stuck on for Over a Year

This article tagged under:

energyMassachusettsSCHOOLSSaturday Night Live
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us