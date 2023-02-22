Mass. School Begins to Turn Off Lights Stuck on for Over a Year

The lights can finally be turned off at a Massachusetts school where they'd been on for more than a year.

Starting Aug. 24, 2021, a software system failure prevented the roughly 7,000 lights at Minnechaug Regional High School in Wilbraham from being turned off, NBC News reported. The issue cost the public school thousands of dollars a month, with the necessary fix delayed because of the pandemic and issues with the supply chain.

But this week, contractors are at the school to reprogram lighting zones and have been turning off many of the lights, an administrator told NBC News Wednesday.

The incandescent situation was unfortunate enough to wind up as a joke on "Saturday Night Live." During "Weekend Update," co-host Colin Jost cracked, "the students are doing fine but the classroom hamster has gone insane."