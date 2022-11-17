Mass. School Bus Driver Charged With OUI After Driving Erratically With 40 Students on Board

A Massachusetts school bus driver was allegedly driving under the influence Thursday evening with dozens of students on board, state police said.

Massachusetts State Police received a 911 call reporting an erratic school bus on Route 3 northbound, south of Exit 27, in Pembroke around 6 p.m. The bus was pulled over at the Friendly's Restaurant on Route 139, at which point officers found approximately 40 students on board.

Police did not immediately have details on the ages of the students, or their school.

The bus driver, identified as 53-year-old Bethann Sweeney, of Hanover, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of intoxicated substances. Police said they are not sure at this time if it was drugs or alcohol.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Arrangements were made to ensure the students arrived safely at their homes, police added.

No other information was available.