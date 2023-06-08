Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Mass. senators begin moving tax relief bill forward

By Sam Drysdale

Senate Ways and Means Committee members began voting on a long-awaited tax relief package on Thursday morning, with the vote occurring via an electronic poll that is open from 9:30 until 10:30, according to the committee.

Targeted tax relief proposals are one of the few major areas where the House and Senate are taking action this year. The Senate in late May passed a budget that set aside money for tax relief without first adopting a specific plan, as the House had. Gov. Maura Healey got the ball rolling on tax relief this year by filing her own plan with her fiscal 2024 budget.

The Senate meets Thursday, and the session could feature the scheduling of floor debate and a tax relief bill amendment deadline.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Copyright State House News Service

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Health NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us