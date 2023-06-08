Mass. senators begin moving tax relief bill forward

Senate Ways and Means Committee members began voting on a long-awaited tax relief package on Thursday morning, with the vote occurring via an electronic poll that is open from 9:30 until 10:30, according to the committee.

Targeted tax relief proposals are one of the few major areas where the House and Senate are taking action this year. The Senate in late May passed a budget that set aside money for tax relief without first adopting a specific plan, as the House had. Gov. Maura Healey got the ball rolling on tax relief this year by filing her own plan with her fiscal 2024 budget.

The Senate meets Thursday, and the session could feature the scheduling of floor debate and a tax relief bill amendment deadline.