Mass. Sending $500 Relief Checks to Low-Income Workers Starting Monday

Over 300,000 low-income essential workers across Massachusetts will begin receiving their second round of stimulus checks this week.

The $500 payments were scheduled to be mailed out starting Monday as part of the Baker administration's COVID-19 Essential Employee Premium program.

The first set of these payments were announced in February and distributed to around 480,000 people in March. This round offers another $165 million in relief funding to an estimated 330,000 eligible residents in June.

Eligibility is based on 2021 Massachusetts tax returns. To qualify, workers had to have made at least $13,500 and seen their total income at or below 300% of the federal poverty level.

For a household of one person, that level is $38,640; for a family of four that would be up to $79,500.

Those who received a payment in the first round or who received unemployment benefits in 2021 are not eligible. Massachusetts executive branch employees who received a one-time COVID-related payment from the state are also ineligible.

The first round of payments was determined by 2020 state tax returns and followed similar criteria.

