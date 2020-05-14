Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Ivy League

Mass. Senior Accepted to All Ivy League Schools Makes Her Choice

"The college admissions process, really know one knows what's going to happen, so there is no point in just not trying," Roberta Hannah said

Via WWLP-TV

Roberta Hannah

" data-ellipsis="false">

A Massachusetts high school senior who was accepted to all eight Ivy League colleges has decided to attend Columbia University in New York City.

Roberta Hannah, of Springfield, told WWLP-TV she plans to major in biochemistry and African-American studies. 

Hannah chose Columbia because she was so impressed by the professors in the topics she plans to study. She said she also enjoyed the "vibe" of the campus, located on the Upper West Side of Manhattan.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts May 7

Movement to Give: MA COVID-19 Relief Fund Drive

coronavirus 59 mins ago

‘It’s Kind of a Puzzle’: How Offices Are Adapting Space for Social Distancing

"Don't let your obstacles define you," she said. "It's really not necessarily your credentials that will get you there but more so your personality. The college admissions process, really know one knows what's going to happen, so there is no point in just not trying."

Hannah is a senior at Springfield High School of Science and Technology.

Dr. Anthony Fauci has given a grim warning about reopening too soon, but colleges and universities are eager to bring students back to campus.

This article tagged under:

Ivy LeagueMassachusettsSpringfieldColumbia UniversitySpringfield High School of Science and Technology
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us