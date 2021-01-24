Local

coronavirus

Massachusetts Set to Ease Some COVID Restrictions Monday

The stay-at-home advisory from 10 p.m.-5 a.m. will expire Monday

By Nia Hamm and Jake Levin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced he is set to ease several restrictions related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, effective Monday.

An order requiring all businesses, including restaurants, close by 9:30 p.m. will expire Monday, along with the state's stay-at-home advisory between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Other businesses that will be able to stay open past 9:30 p.m. include health clubs, movie theaters, casinos and more. Capacity limits will still exist, however.

The announcement comes as health officials say the state's COVID-19 data looks encouraging. Hospitalizations are down 10 percent since early January, while the average positivity test rate is down 33 percent.

On Saturday, Massachusetts reported 4,330 new coronavirus cases and 75 more deaths, while the positive test rate fell from 5.51 percent Friday to 5.17 percent Saturday.

In addition, more health care workers have been made eligible for Phase 1 of the state's COVID-19 vaccine rollout, including dentists, medical and nursing students, physical therapists, hospital interpreters, behavioral health clinicians and more. 

The full set of rollbacks won't yet take effect in Boston, where coronavirus numbers remain large. The city reported its 50,000th case on Friday. However, the 9:30 p.m. curfew will be lifted.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCurfewmassaschusetts
