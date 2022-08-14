Mass. Shoppers Cash In on Tax-Free Weekend

Sunday is the final day to cash in on the tax holiday in Massachusetts.

For many store owners across the Bay State, this weekend is busier than Black Friday. The Retail Association of Massachusetts says this year, because consumers are cautious about inflation, shoppers are expected to see discounted prices.

During the weekend, most items are not subject to the 6.25% sales tax, except for any single item that costs more than $2500. Vehicles, boats, tobacco and marijuana products, alcohol, food and utilities are also excluded from the tax holiday.