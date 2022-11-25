Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Black Friday

Mass. Shoppers Swarm into Stores for Black Friday Deals

By Oscar Margain

NBC Universal, Inc.

It's beginning to look a lot like the Black Fridays of the pre-pandemic past.

Shoppers were seen at centers across Massachusetts in the early hours of the day, with hopes of scoring some Black Friday deals.

This year's shopping is expected to be better than last year because many stores have a surplus of stock. In the previous year, some retailers struggled with inventory.

Although Cyber Monday is expected to be the biggest shopping day, experts say Friday is still the best for appliances.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Despite inflation, the Retailers Association of Massachusetts expects holiday spending this year to increase by 10 percent over last year.

Many stores are staying open longer to accommodate spenders.

This article tagged under:

Black Friday
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us