Mass. special needs care center to lose employees under Trump immigration policy

Hundreds of thousands of immigrants across the country have been gradually losing their legal status as President Donald Trump's policies kick in.

It means many workers who had protections under humanitarian parole are now left in limbo along with their employers — including at Marshfield-based Road to Responsibility, a human services organization focused on people with special needs.

CEO Dr. Christopher White said losing immigrants falling out of legal status on a rolling basis means there's a very real possibility of 12% of his 800-person workforce could be cut.

"Many of them come from places where there are traditions of caring for others, so they bring that warmth and empathy," White said.

The Supreme Court is allowing the Trump administration to revoke temporary legal status of more than 500,000 immigrants from places like Venezuela, Haiti and Cuba. Political analyst Sue O'Connell explains what other options those people have and how the rest of the world may see the move.

Over the last six months, the humanitarian parole for half a million people of several nationalities has been gradually phased out by the Department of Homeland Security. And the Trump administration has vowed to target workplaces as part of its immigration policy.

"ICE is enforcing laws enacted by congress. Worksite enforcement operations is an important part of the work we do," border czar Tom Homan told reporters outside the White House on Thursday.

White referred to his impending cuts as "a tragedy," adding, "They've been here, they've been paying taxes, working hard, not getting into trouble, just providing wonderful care to our people. And I see the tragedy for our members who are going to be losing folks that they've come to really trust and depend upon."

Richard Holbert oversees residential services at Road to Responsibility, caring for about 1,000 people in the South Shore.

"We're not the family, but we become the replacement for the family," said Holbert. "It is very critical that we have people that can work with our population."

A sixth of the population in Massachusetts, about 1.2 million people, is foreign-born, according to the Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition. Of those, a sixth, or 173,000 people, are estimated to be undocumented.

In Massachusetts, one in 5 workers are immigrants, according to the Center for American Progress, with nearly 20,000 of them at risk of losing their work permits.

There are many temporary legal immigration statuses, and many are being eliminated piecemeal, MIRA Coalition Chief of Staff Sarang Sekhavat said.

"Now it's up to employers to try and figure out" how long employees will remain legaly employable, Sekhavat said.

Road to Responsibility fears getting into trouble with the government or even raided by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The problem, White said, is there's no way for them to know who has fallen out of status unless they're told by the workers themselves.

DHS told NBC10 Boston that those who get a notice that their protections have been revoked must leave the country immediately.