Mass. state employee accused of conspiring with inmate to distribute K2 in federal prison

A Massachusetts state employee is accused of conspiring with an inmate to distribute drugs in a federal prison.

Tasha Hammock, 43, who works for the state Department of Environmental Protection and lives in Bridgewater, is accused of conspiring with Raymond Gaines, 45, an inmate at FMC Devens, to distribute a synthetic cannabinoid commonly known as K2.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, on Aug. 18, 2024, Hammock visited Gaines at the prison and passed him papers laced with K2. Before that, she allegedly handled money tied to the distribution of K2 at the prison and allegedly received the drugs at her home.

Gaines was serving a sentence for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. At the time of his sentencing in Jan. 2022, he had been on supervised release from another prison sentence for a 2017 conviction for distributing cocaine base within 1,000 feet of a school. Prosecutors say he has ties to the Orchard Park Trailblazers, a Boston street gang.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, investigators first began looking into Hammock back in 2023, when a cell phone allegedly smuggled into the prison was found to contain text messages that tied Hammock's home address to a potential delivery of K2.

Both Hammock and Gaines were charged with a conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance analogue. Hammock was arrested Tuesday and made an initial appearance in federal court in Boston. Gaines will appear at a later date.

The U.S. Attorney noted in charging documents that K2 has become a health problem at the prison, with inmates becoming sick from smoking papers believed tainted with the drug, and prison staff being exposed to the smoke.

The charge can carry a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $1 million.

MassDEP confirmed Hammock was a program coordinator at one of its regional offices. She has been placed on unpaid leave pending further review.