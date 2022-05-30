Mass. State Park Closures Begin Early on Steamy Memorial Day

Massachusetts residents were getting out of the house and flocking to parks on Memorial Day -- so much so that several parks were closed by the morning.

Three state parks were closed by Monday morning, with one not accepting anyone for the rest of the day.

That's Walden Pond State Reservation, which had reached maximum capacity by 9:13 a.m.

MON, May 30 Memorial Day 9:13am - WALDEN POND has reached its maximum safe number of people in the park and is CLOSED to all incoming visitors for several hours until crowd thins. NO drop-offs. NO parking offsite. NO walk-ins. Parking on rt. 126 ticketed/-towed. Check for updates — Walden Pond State Reservation (978) 369-3254 (@waldenpondstate) May 30, 2022

Cochituate State Park and Scusset Beach State Reservation hit capacity as well, and were closed to new people for several hours.

Keep track of park closures on the Massachusetts Department of Conservation & Recreation's closure dashboard here.

Temperatures were heating up Monday and headed near 90 degrees in some parts of the region.

