Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Mass. State Parks Hit Capacity Early as Many Head Outdoors

Saturday is forecasted to be the better of the two weekend days, with lower humidity, a lot of sunshine and temperatures in the 80s.

By Lara Salahi

Department of Conservation and Recreation

Many state parks across Massachusetts reached capacity Saturday morning and temporarily closed to additional visitors as crowds flocked to enjoy the clear weather.

Saturday is forecasted to be the better of the two weekend days, with lower humidity, a lot of sunshine and temperatures in the 80s.

Parking areas at Walden Pond State Reservation closed as early as 9:30a.m. as the park reached its maximum safe number of visitors.

By 10:30 a.m., parking areas at Nahant Beach had closed. By 11a.m. parking areas at Cochituate State Park in Natick also closed.

The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation reminded park-goers Saturday morning that alcohol is prohibited on state properties. Some properties, such as Bash Bish Falls State Park, do not allow for swimming and the agency reminded visitors to adhere to any posted "no swimming" signs.

As part of the state's Phase 3 guidelines, visitors are also required to wear a face-covering and practice social distancing.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Massachusettscoronavirusheat wavestate park
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us