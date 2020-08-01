Mass. State Parks Hit Capacity Early as Many Head Outdoors

Many state parks across Massachusetts reached capacity Saturday morning and temporarily closed to additional visitors as crowds flocked to enjoy the clear weather.

Saturday is forecasted to be the better of the two weekend days, with lower humidity, a lot of sunshine and temperatures in the 80s.

Parking areas at Walden Pond State Reservation closed as early as 9:30a.m. as the park reached its maximum safe number of visitors.

By 10:30 a.m., parking areas at Nahant Beach had closed. By 11a.m. parking areas at Cochituate State Park in Natick also closed.

The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation reminded park-goers Saturday morning that alcohol is prohibited on state properties. Some properties, such as Bash Bish Falls State Park, do not allow for swimming and the agency reminded visitors to adhere to any posted "no swimming" signs.

Pay attention to any "no swimming" signs posted at @MassDCR properties. Swimming is not permitted everywhere and is prohibited when it poses a significant danger. Swimming in a prohibited area can result in removal from the property. Thank you. — MassDCR (@MassDCR) August 1, 2020

As part of the state's Phase 3 guidelines, visitors are also required to wear a face-covering and practice social distancing.