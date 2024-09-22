Mass. State Police call on DA to name investigator ASAP in Enrique Delgado-Garcia's death

Massachusetts State Police provided an update Sunday in their response to the sudden death of Trooper Enrique Delgado-Garcia, saying they have taken a number of actions including suspended full-contact boxing training activities between trainees until further notice.

The 25-year-old Delgado-Garcia was badly injured at the Massachusetts State Police Academy in New Braintree and died the following day, on Friday, Sept. 13, at a hospital. State police have said the injuries happened during a defensive tactics training exercise.

Delgado-Garcia, who was sworn in as a trooper in the last hours of his life in the presence of classmates, members of the department and his loved ones, previously worked for the Worcester County District Attorney's Office as a victim's advocate, causing District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. to cite a conflict of interest and seek an outside agency to handle the investigation.

Sunday, state police said Col. John Mawn had requested a full investigation of the matter on the day of the incident. State police said they are fully cooperating with investigatory authorities and urging the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office to name an independent investigator as soon as possible.

Col. Mawn also directed the State Police Division of Standards and Training to comprehensively review the Academy’s defensive tactics program. That review remains ongoing and will ensure that the program delivers relevant skills safely and effectively to those preparing to become Troopers, state police said.

The review is assessing safety protocols, training methods and curriculum, alignment with law enforcement objectives, medical and health considerations, alternative approaches, and soliciting feedback from recruits and instructors and information from peer organizations and subject matter experts, they added.

The State Police Academy has suspended full-contact boxing training activities between trainees until further notice. There was no immediate word on how long that will be paused.

Another responsive action by state police includes Col. Mawn dispatching peer support resources and employee assistance unit to the Academy to provide support and maintain a physical presence for the duration of the recruit training troop, the department said Sunday.

"The Massachusetts State Police Academy maintains a rigorous curriculum program to prepare trainees for the challenging and often dangerous profession of a Massachusetts State Trooper. Trainees undergo wide-ranging education that emphasizes discipline, teamwork, and respect for one another in accordance with the law and the Department’s values. This approach prepares new troopers to navigate the complexities of modern policing while ensuring officer safety and efficacy and fostering public trust," state police said in a statement.

State police went on to say that the tragic death of Delgado-Garcia, a dedicated member of the 90th Recruit Training Troop at the Massachusetts State Police Academy, has forever changed the lives of his family, friends, and colleagues who have been profoundly impacted by his loss.

"The department continues to extend its deepest sympathy and support to his grieving loved ones and our devastated department members as the investigation into the facts and circumstances surrounding his death continues," state police said.

State police declined to provide wake and burial arrangements for Delgado-Garcia, referring those questions to the family's representative out of respect for them.

State police did say however that they have offered the Delgado-Garcia family the full measure of ceremonial support for his wake and burial.

"As in the death of any member, the specific ceremonial components are tailored to the family’s wishes," they concluded.

An obituary posted online shows calling hours will be held Friday, Sept. 27, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Mercadante Funeral Home and Chapel, located at 370 Plantation St. in Worcester. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 10:30 a.m. at the same funeral home. Friends and family are invited to gather at Mercadante prior to the service, beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Delgado-Garcia is being remembered for his kind heart, generosity and dedication. He enjoyed swimming, playing basketball and running, and he had a passion for animals, according to his obituary. He also had a strong desire to help anyone he could and was a dedicated friend with the biggest heart.

Delgado-Garcia will be laid to rest in Hope Cemetery, in Worcester.