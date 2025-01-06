Mass. State Police help owl hit by car in Pelham

Massachusetts State Police say they had an interesting start to the new year when they helped out an unlikely victim in Pelham.

Troopers responded to reports of an injured owl that had been struck by a car and left with a broken wing.

The troopers were able to safely secure the owl, and arrangements were made to transport the animal to a rehabilitation center.

A picture posted to social media shows a smiling trooper cradling the owl that appears wrapped up in a blanket or shirt.

There was no immediate update on the owl's condition.