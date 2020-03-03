Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
distracted driving

Mass. State Police Issue Nearly 600 Warnings for Hand-Held Phone Use

The law took effect Feb. 23 in the Bay State

Massachusetts State Police issued nearly 600 warnings to drivers caught using hand-held cellphones behind the wheel in the first week of the state's new distracted driving law, the agency tweeted Tuesday.

The law took effect Feb. 23.

"During the first week of the state's new hands-free law, MSP troopers issued 578 warnings to drivers violating the law," the tweet said.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Peter Pan Bus 2 hours ago

Peter Pan to Continue Allowing Immigration Checks on Buses

food & drink 2 hours ago

Kelly’s Roast Beef May Be Opening Locations in Quincy, Natick, Worcester and Providence

The law has a grace period until April 1, when violators get only a warning. After that date, people caught driving while holding a phone in their hand face a fine of $100 for the first offense; a $250 fine for the second offense; and a $500 fine for subsequent offenses. Repeat violators also face car insurance premium surcharges.

Lawmakers in Massachusetts have taken aim at distracted driving with a new law that forced drivers to go hands-free. Here is everything you need to know.

Under the law, drivers can't talk on or dial their phones unless they have a hands-free device. They won't be allowed to look at pictures or videos unless it's to help with navigation and the phone is properly mounted, according to state police.

Cellphone use is allowed to report an emergency.

Cellphone use by drivers under the age of 18 is not allowed even in hands-free mode.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

distracted drivingMassachusetts State Policehand-held phoneswarnings
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us