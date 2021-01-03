Local

Somerset

Mass. State Police Looking for Missing Somerset Man

Robert Beden, of Somerset, was last seen Saturday night.

Massachusetts State Police

Police in Massachusetts are looking for a missing Somerset man.

State and local police are seeking Robert Beden, who was last seen Saturday night.

Police say he may be driving a gray Toyota Camry with Massachusetts plates 792111.

Beden is described as 6' tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds. He may be wearing black clothing.

Police say he is known to frequent churches, the Stop & Shop in Somerset, and the Twin River Casino in Lincoln, Rhode Island.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 508-679-2138.

