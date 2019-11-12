‘Take a Slow Ride Home’: MSP Officers Told Troopers to Skip Overtime Shifts, Report Says

A former Massachusetts State Police trooper alleges in newly-unsealed court filings that supervisors at the embattled department regularly ordered troopers to skip overtime shifts they were paid for, the Boston Globe reports.

The filing by the attorney for Daren DeJong — one of the troopers implicated in an overtime abuse scandal — alleges that supervisors told troopers to “run silent, run deep” and “take a slow ride home" while the troopers racked up thousands of dollars in overtime pay, the Globe reported.

The filing was made public after the Globe asked a federal judge to remove redactions on a court filing in De Jong's case.

According to the filing, DeJong told investigators at the Massachusetts Attorney General’s office about how troopers and shift commanders coordinated to skip shifts and cover up their actions over the course of years.

The report adds to the department's woes amid the ongoing investigation into overtime abuse. Several troopers have been criminally charged.