‘Take a Slow Ride Home’: MSP Officers Told Troopers to Skip Overtime Shifts, Report Says

By Young-Jin Kim

A former Massachusetts State Police trooper alleges in newly-unsealed court filings that supervisors at the embattled department regularly ordered troopers to skip overtime shifts they were paid for, the Boston Globe reports. 

The filing by the attorney for Daren DeJong — one of the troopers implicated in an overtime abuse scandal — alleges that supervisors told troopers to “run silent, run deep” and “take a slow ride home" while the troopers racked up thousands of dollars in overtime pay, the Globe reported. 

The filing was made public after the Globe asked a federal judge to remove redactions on a court filing in De Jong's case. 

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Rhode Island 10 hours ago

4 Charged in Shooting Death of 17-Year-Old Rhode Island Girl

rescue 9 hours ago

Trapped Driver Rescued From Car Submerged in Shrewsbury Pond

According to the filing, DeJong told investigators at the Massachusetts Attorney General’s office about how troopers and shift commanders coordinated to skip shifts and cover up their actions over the course of years. 

The report adds to the department's woes amid the ongoing investigation into overtime abuse. Several troopers have been criminally charged. 

Copyright A
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Auto Scene Politics U.S. & World Weird
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us