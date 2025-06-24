Trooper critically hurt by motorcycle in hit-and-run by Revere Beach, police say

A Massachusetts State Police trooper was critically injured in a hit-and-run in Revere on Monday, police said.

The trooper was hit by a motorcycle, believed to be stolen, on Revere Beach Boulevard just before 5 p.m., state police said. The crash sent the trooper about 45 feet.

The driver ran off from the scene and was being sought by state and local police. Anyone with information about where the driver is was asked to call 781-284-0038.

Footage from the scene showed Revere Beach Boulevard closed as police investigate.