Mass. State Police Rifle Stolen From Cruiser at Malden Residence

The gun, a department-issued patrol rifle, had been secured in a mount, police said

By Asher Klein

A Massachusetts State Police rifle was stolen from a locked cruiser parked overnight at a Malden housing complex, the agency said Thursday.

Investigators believe that whoever took the rifle forced their way into the cruiser. The gun, a department-issued patrol rifle, had been secured in a mount, police said.

There is no indication the rifle was used after being stolen, according to police.

The investigation into what happened remains ongoing.

