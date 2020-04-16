‘Potentially Armed’ Suspect in Custody After Police Chase in Canton

A "potentially armed" suspect was taken into custody in Canton, Massachusetts Thursday after a chase, authorities said.
Massachusetts State Police said the suspect fled their vehicle after a chase near Ponkapoag Golf Course. Another suspect from the same incident had been taken into custody at the time of the chase, police said.
Earlier, Canton police told residents in the area of 116 Turnpike St. to stay inside and lock their doors.
No further information on the identity of the suspects or the nature of the police pursuit was immediately available.