‘Potentially Armed’ Suspect in Custody After Police Chase in Canton

A "potentially armed" suspect was taken into custody in Canton, Massachusetts Thursday after a chase, authorities said.

Massachusetts State Police said the suspect fled their vehicle after a chase near Ponkapoag Golf Course. Another suspect from the same incident had been taken into custody at the time of the chase, police said.

Second suspect is in custody. Suspects will be charged by @bostonpolice. Units remain on scene conducting evidentiary search. https://t.co/poR1PBrUd0 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 16, 2020

Earlier, Canton police told residents in the area of 116 Turnpike St. to stay inside and lock their doors.

Canton Police, Boston Police and @MassStatePolice are currently searching for a suspect in the area of 116 Turnpike Street. There are K9s working the area, if you live in the vicinity please remain inside and lock your doors while we conduct the search. Updates to follow. — Canton Police (@CantonMAPolice) April 16, 2020

No further information on the identity of the suspects or the nature of the police pursuit was immediately available.