Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Canton

‘Potentially Armed’ Suspect in Custody After Police Chase in Canton

Close-up of the colorful lights on top of a police vehicle.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A "potentially armed" suspect was taken into custody in Canton, Massachusetts Thursday after a chase, authorities said.

Massachusetts State Police said the suspect fled their vehicle after a chase near Ponkapoag Golf Course. Another suspect from the same incident had been taken into custody at the time of the chase, police said.

Earlier, Canton police told residents in the area of 116 Turnpike St. to stay inside and lock their doors.

No further information on the identity of the suspects or the nature of the police pursuit was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Canton
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us